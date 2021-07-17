KK central market to close for cleaning, disinfection

KOTA KINABALU: The central market in the city will be temporarily closed in phases for five days in order for the City Hall to carry out cleaning and disinfection works.

A notice from City Hall said that the closure will start on Monday, July 19.

First to close for five days from July 19 will be the fish market, the UNHCR market or commonly known as the Filipino market, the fruits and sundry stalls market, the wholesale market and SAFMA.

Then from July 24 to July 28, the market selling beef and port as well as the first floor of the central market will be closed.

The ground floor of the central market including the stall under the stairs will be closed from July 29 to August 2.

Following the temporary closure, consumers are advised to procure their supplies from nearby supermarkets.