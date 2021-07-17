KWB: Power outage causes unscheduled water supply disruptions, pressure gradually restored since 4am

KUCHING (July 17): Kuching Water Board (KWB) today announced that consumers in some areas especially on higher grounds would be experiencing unscheduled water supply disruptions.

A statement by the board today said the water supply disruptions around the city was due to power outage at 12.30 am earlier today, causing its pumps to not work.

KWB however assured that the pumps have been powered back up and fully operational at 4am this morning, and water pressure around Kuching city were gradually building up again.

“Due to incoming Sarawak Energy Berhad power outage at 12.30am, consumers at higher ground areas will experience sudden drop in water pressure or no water served by pumps directly.

“All pumps are fully operational at 4am this morning and now pressure are gradually build up,” said the board.

KWB added that it would also be mobilising water tankers to areas still affected by water supply disruptions.

“Any inconvenience cause is very much regretted,” it added.

As of 1pm today, it was understood that several areas in Kuching including BDC, Tabuan Jaya, Taman Hui Sing, Taman Seng Goon, Green Height, Jalan Song, Rock Road, Batu Lintang, Batu Kawa, Kenyalang Park and 7th Mile were experiencing water disruptions.