KWB: Repair works on severed pipe still underway to restore water supply

KUCHING (July 17): Repair works are still in progress to restore water supply to some areas in Kuching, said the Kuching Water Board (KWB) in a statement tonight.

KWB said that this was due to difficult access to the repair site and that the Mild Steel Cement Lined (MSCL) pipe affected had severed and moved laterally.

It added that the collapse of the road at Jalan Haji Baki, which damaged the Sarawak Energy Board (SEB) cables, had resulted in power outage at the whole KWB Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant complex from about 1am to 4am and caused the pipe to slide and sever.

A new leak had also been spotted from the 750mm MSCL, which is underneath the road.

“KWB managed to shut all the isolation valves to both of the pipelines to enable repair works to be carried out by the contractor but repair works are still in progress at this point in time as access to the site is difficult and the pipe is completely severed and moved laterally,” it said in a statement tonight.

It added that its management immediately conducted an emergency meeting at 8.30am this morning at the Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plan to address the issue.

KWB also ramped up its production rate since this morning to quickly restore the system pressure and supply as soon as possible and has also reconfigured its water supply to enable more water to be pushed into the supply system.

It also dispatched water tankers to affected areas since this morning and will continue to do so until the leaks are repaired.

Consumers can contact KWB’s call centre at 082-222333 to request for water delivery.

KWB also apologised for the inconvenience caused.