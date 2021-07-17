Limbang joins Lawas, Daro as Covid-19 green zones

KUCHING (July 17): Limbang district today joined the ranks of Covid-19 green zones in the state today after recording zero new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The other two green zones are Lawas and Daro.

SDMC in its daily update also noted that Song district reverted to an orange zone from a red zone after recording 33 new cases in the last 14 days.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 red zones to 21, orange zones to four and yellow zones to 12,” it said.

The red zones are Betong, Lundu, Saratok, Tebedu, Telang Usan, Bau, Meradong, Tatau, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 4,096 cases.

The other orange zones are Beluru, Lubok Antu and Bukit Mabong with a total of 129 cases, while the yellow zones are Dalat, Asajaya, Sebauh, Pakan, Matu, Kabong, Simunjan, Tanjung Manis, Julau, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 87 cases.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

At the same time, the statement also listed two shopping malls in Kuching namely Plaza Merdeka and tHe Spring in the Health Ministry’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) surveillance today.

This brings the state’s cumulative number of HIDE premises to 256.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 10 compounds for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures with four each in Miri and Bintulu and two in Kuching.

The offences are not scanning MySejahtera or writing particulars in attendance book before entering premises (5), gathering and no physical distancing (3), premises not updating customer log book (1) and not wearing face mask (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date is 9,342,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued compounds with one each by the Serian District Council and Bau District Council.

The offences are not updating attendance book or incomplete book (1) and not scanning MySejahtera/log book/not providing thermometer/not providing hand sanitiser (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 until now to 1,315.