Longhouse residents under EMCO receive food aid

SARIKEI (July 17): Repok Assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii sent food relief to residents of two longhouses under lockdown following the detection of Covid-19 positive cases among residents.

A team from Huang’s Service Centre led by Penghulu Hwang Tiong Kang and Kapitan Ling Dien Yong delivered the essential food items on Thursday.

According to a letter issued by Sarikei Resident’s Office, the 32-door Rumah Jawi, Sungai Bulat has been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) July 15 to 31, affecting 130 residents.

The other longhouse, 30-door Ruman Alin, Sungai Seleku, Sarikei with 140 residents are under EMCO from July 14 to July 30.

Ling advised the longhouse residents to co-operate with staff of Health Department and other frontliners during this period.

“Enforcement of lockdown order is to protect residents and the community from Covid-19 infection,” he explained.