Man killed after vehicle crashes into collapsed road near Kampung Haji Baki

KUCHING (July 17): A 62-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a collapsed road due to soil erosion at Jalan Sentosa – Bau near to the Jalan Haji Baki traffic lights here around 12.39am today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body of Chai Kian Fah, was trapped inside his vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

Bomba also revealed that they were having a hard time trying to extricate Chai’s body from the vehicle as the soil at the site was still eroding.

Bomba personnel eventually managed to retrieve Chai’s body around 1.59am using special tools to pry open one of the doors of the vehicle.

Chai’s body has since been handed over to the police and transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue for further action.

The whole operations ended at 2.28am.