Many eateries open for dine-in, others still hesitant

KAPIT (July 17): Many coffee shops and eateries here have now opened for dine-in but many others still prefer the ‘takeaway’ practice.

They opened as early as 6am yesterday to welcome a ‘new day’ after the SMDC allowed dine-in during the second phase of National Recovery Plan (NRP).

The operator of one of the more established fast food outlets here, Soon Kee Fast Food at Jalan Tan Sit Leong, is overjoyed now that ‘dine in’ is allowed.

The operator, known only as Kong, and his workers started early, on July 13, to thoroughly clean the shop, arrange tables and chairs, ready for the reopening the next day after getting the green light from SDMC. It however made a U-turn the next day, frustrating many.

A check of eateries here yesterday found not many people doing dine-in.

Kong assumed that many people were not aware that dine-in is now allowed. They came to order takeaways as usual. A handful were hesitant whether to sit, afraid they might be fined by the authorities.

He nevertheless reminded customers who either ordered takeaway or dine-in, to observe strict SOPs to contain the spread of Covid-19.

At Bletih new township, a coffee shop known as ‘Kedai 61’ preferred to continue with takeaway until such time it is really safe to do dine-in.

There were, however, crowds at telecommunication shops, buying reloads, or buy or repair their mobile phones.