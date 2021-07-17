Many happy over move to allow dine-in at eateries run by vaccinated operators

MIRI (July 17): The move by the authorities in allowing food traders and their workers to provide dine-in service as long as they have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine provides the much-needed relief to the operators.

Ugik Jalit is one of those who highly welcome the highly-awaited allowance.

“For months, my stall has been limited to providing only takeaways.

“Today (Friday), we’re finally open for dine-ins.

“I’m thankful, but at the same time, I also hope that the government could speed up the vaccination process so that other people, especially the stall workers, could also resume working.

“We’re also worried if our customers are not vaccinated. We would feel safer knowing that both the traders and the customers have received at least their first dose of the vaccine,” said this food operator, whose stall is located at a food court in Taman Tunku here.

According to Ugik, sometimes the food court would receive customers comprising foreign workers and some of them have told him that they have not even registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I hope the government could run campaigns to raise awareness amongst these foreign workers, letting them know that they too can be vaccinated in our country without any charge.

“We need to make them understand clearly why this vaccine is very important.

“Some whom I met told me that they’re too afraid to go for vaccination here; that’s why they did not register for it.

“But when they come to dine in at our stall, who are we to say no to them, or ask about their private particulars?

“Not only the foreigners, I think there are also some locals who have not been vaccinated because they have no MyKad. Perhaps the government could also look into this as well,” said Ugik.

On Thursday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had decided to allow dine-in at eateries across the state – effective Friday (July 16), following a revision over the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

However, such allowance would be applicable only to food operators and their workers who had received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The detailed SOP could be accessed on Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak’s website, mlgh.sarawak.gov.my.

For Rozana Abdul Rahman, she would still be unable to provide dine-in at her premises as she had yet to undergo vaccination.

“I’m still waiting – I constantly checke my MySejahtera app for my appointment date.

“I really hope to get my Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” said the trader, whose food kiosk at Wireless Walk here is still closed.

“It’s been closed for a few months now, even before the second MCO (Movement Control Order).

“I’ll open up again once I’ve received my first dose of the vaccine,” she said when contacted.

Nonetheless, Rozana insisted on looking at the bright side of things.

“Even though I have not received my vaccine and am unable to operate my kiosk, I see this as doing what I think is for the best for and my family – we have just recovered from Covid-19 infection.”

Rozana had it the worst – she had to be placed under intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, while her family members, who were asymptomatic, were quarantined at home.

“It’s a horrible experience that I’d never wish to happen on anyone else.

“Yes, we all have recovered, but the most important thing is I want to remind everyone out there who do not want to be vaccinated, that Covid-19 is real.

“It is something that you want to avoid at all cost, so please, get yourself vaccinated,” she stressed.

Nelton Brus, who was enjoying his lunch at a coffeeshop here yesterday morning, said the directive by SDMC had given the customers the assurance that they had been waiting for so long.

“I think this is a wonderful move by the government.

“As enjoy our food piping hot and fresh, we’re also helping our small-time food traders generate some income. Many have been badly affected by this pandemic and the MCO,” he said.

Another diner, Vincient Jalong, said upon knowing that dine-in was allowed at eateries, he did not waste much time to go to his favourite spot at Taman Tunku.

“I feel comfortable, and happy to be able to enjoy my meal right at the premises. I get to eat the food immediately after it’s prepared – food always tastes better when it is served immediately,” he said.

Vincient, who would receive his second dose of the vaccine next week, said he was confident to dine in at the coffeeshop as he noticed that the operators there had been adhering strictly to the set SOP.

For Spencer Antau, he said he would feel more motivated going to work in the morning, as he would get to have breakfast at a coffee-shop near his workplace – all thanks to the SOP revision by the SDMC.

“With dine-in being allowed now, I can enjoy my morning breakfast at the coffee-shop again,” he enthused.