Ministry of Higher Education to add 13 more Covid-19 IPT vaccination centres

NIBONG TEBAL (July 17): The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) plans to add 13 more higher education institution vaccination centres (IPT PPVs) soon in an effort to expedite the provision of vaccines to the public nationwide.

Its deputy minister Datuk Mansor Othman said the IPT PPVs not only involved public universities but also private IPTs, to help the country achieve herd immunity faster.

“Currently, we have 29 IPT PPVs nationwide and will add another 13 to make a total of 42 IPT PPVs including private ones, among them are the MAHSA University and UCSI University. Thank God, everything is so far going well and (IPT PPVs have been) very helpful in administering the vaccine to the public.

“MOHE will also continue to be committed to assisting the National Recovery Plan as an exit strategy from the current Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” he told reporters after the Food Basket Distribution Programme for the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency here, today.

Mansor, who is also the Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, thanked all volunteers at the IPT PPVs, including students, for helping to ensure a smooth vaccination process.

“I hope more IPT students will volunteer at these PPVs,” he said.

Earlier at the ceremony, he said a total of 5,000 food baskets containing basic food items such as rice, sugar, flour, oil, and sardines were allocated to residents in the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency who needed the assistance.

So far, 80 per cent of the food baskets have been handed out to recipients while the rest will be distributed in the near future.

“Residents who need the food aid can contact the Nibong Tebal Parliamentary Service Centre or come personally to get food baskets… the number of food baskets will be increased from time to time,” he added. — Bernama