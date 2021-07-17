Miss Photogenic Mas Gading 2021 entries for Bau, Lundu folks starting tomorrow

KUCHING (July 17): Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) Sarawak chapter is organising a Miss Photogenic Mas Gading 2021 online virtual contest for folks from Bau and Lundu division, to celebrate Sarawak Day.

It was organised by the non-government orgnisation via Voon Shiak Ni Facebook Page, popularly known as Cikgu Voon by the community in Bau.

Entries can be made by sending Whatsapp to Cikgu Voon at 017-8089680 or via Cikgu Voon’s Facebook page starting tomorrow till July 30.

Winner of the competition will win RM1,000 cash, a certificate and a free professional photoshoot session with AsahiLove Photo Studio. Second place will win RM750 cash and a certificate as well as a professional photoshoot session with the same studio.

Third place winner will win RM500 cash prize and a certificate as well as a professional photoshoot session also with AsahiLove Photo Studio.

Consolation prizes will also be given away to the next five winners, comprising of RM200 cash and a certificate each.

Meanwhile, according to Voon, Sarawak Day is an important day for Sarawakians as it marked the end of the British colonial rule.

It is usually celebrated with cultural shows and performances to promote the rich cultural diversity and traditions of the different ethnic groups in Sarawak. It is also celebrated to promote historical awareness and to honour the struggles and sacrifices of our past leaders for charting the Sarawak today, said Voon who is also a social activist.

“The online virtual contest is themed traditional costumes, and interested participants are required to submit a photo of themselves in traditional costume and include a short sentence or phrase on how they can take care of themselves to protect community from Covid-19,” she said in a statement today.

She added that participants will be judged from the numbers of ‘Like and Share’ for their photo which will be posted by the organiser on the Facebook page together with their sentence on how to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Aside from that, the contest also serve as an awareness campaign on how everyone can lend their support and effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, and share positive energy and messages on how to protect one another in the battle against the pandemic.

“The contest is basically meant to lift the spirits of the community and to spread love and care by giving the people a platform to play a part in the fight against the pandemic while having a bit of fun too,” she said.