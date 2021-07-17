MMEA detains 14 Vietnamese, fishing boat off Miri for encroachment, illegal fishing

MIRI (July 17): Fourteen crew members of a Vietnamese fishing vessel have been detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for encroaching into Malaysian waters.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement today said the foreign crew members are aged between 19 and 54.

“Kapal Maritim (KM) Kota Kinabalu, while carrying out a patrol during Ops Permai on July 15 around 1.45pm, spotted the foreign fishing vessel some 2.4 nautical miles off the west of Tanjung Lobang, Miri.

“Based on the physical structure of the boat, it is suspected to be a Vietnamese fishing boat, and after nearly an hour chase, KM Kota Kinabalu managed to intercept the boat some 36 nautical miles of the said location,” said Zin Azman.

Upon inspection, the fishing vessel was found to have no valid papers and license from the Fisheries Department to carry out fishing activities in Malaysian waters.

“All 14 Vietnamese crew members including skipper without identification documents were detained and the boat, together with fishing equipment, 3,000 litres of diesel and 800kg catch worth around RM1 million were seized before being taken to Maritime Vessel Detention Centre in Pulau Melayu for further investigation,” he said.

Zin Azman said the case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for carrying out fishing activities in Malaysian waters without a valid permit and Immigration Act 1959/63.

He added that all crew members had undergone Covid-19 screening test as a precautionary measure upon arrival at the jetty.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public can call Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre at telephone number 085-418204, or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 around the clock.