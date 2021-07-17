More rural folks to get jab via mobilization program

KOTA KINABALU: Through the Community Vaccine Mobilization (MOVAK) program, more people in the rural areas of Sabah will be vaccinated.

According to Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmey Yahya, since MOVAK started on June 21, seven outreach programs have been conducted.

“MOVAK is an outreach program targeting folks in the rural areas. It is a collaboration between my ministry, the National Unity Ministry and CITF Sabah. We expect to conduct more than 20 MOVAK programs in Sabah,” he said after visiting the vaccination centre in Kampung Bongkud in Ranau on Saturday.

MOVAK, Shahelmey said, also focuses on the Rukun Tetangga community under the Unity and National Integration Department and the state Health Department.

Under the program 480 individuals have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that 30,000 people in Sabah have been vaccinated under the outreach program.

“We were made to understand that Sabah will be receiving one million doses of vaccines this month which will arrive weekly and be increased in August, September and October.

“Therefore we expect that the state’s National Covid Immunisation Program (PICK) will achieve herd immunity by November or early December this year,” he said.

Shahelmey who visited Ranau for the MOVAK program, was accompanied by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister cum Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir.