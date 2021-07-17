Not vaccinated yet? MMC offers priority vaccination

MIRI (July 17): Miri City Council (MCC) is calling on eatery operators and their workers who have not had their Covid-19 vaccine to contact the council to arrange for priority vaccination.

According to a press statement from Mayor Adam Yii yesterday, this is in line with Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) directive, to allow dine-in for eateries with operators and workers who have already received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“One of the conditions is to have all workers of eateries to have at least one dose of vaccine.

“There are 1,508 workers from 240 eateries who have been vaccinated with at least one dose,” he said.

He thus requested eatery operators and workers who are still not vaccinated, to contact Juraila at 019-7216684 at Miri City Council to register for priority vaccination.

“To ensure that eateries do not become potential clusters, the standard operating procedures (SOP) must be observed, MySejahtera scanning, temperature-taking, maintaining social distancing, face masks, and 50 per cent capacity at all time have to be strictly observed.

Yii said Miri as with the whole of Sarawak, has done well generally in flattening the curve for the past couple of weeks.

“Together we have brought the situation under control. With the opening up of more businesses under the Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), the public is reminded not to let their guards down, in view of the more virulent variants like Delta.

“While we welcome the opening of more businesses to revive our economy, we have to be mindful that this has to be done in an orderly manner so as not to jeopardize efforts to stop the spread of Covid 19.

“We still have to put up with the various restrictions and controls. In other words, we still have to continue to make sacrifices to ensure no new spikes happening. I am sure we can do it together,” he said.