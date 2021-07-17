Police to take stringent action against any attempts of inter-district, inter-state crossing

KUALA LUMPUR (July 17): The police will take stringent action against any individual attempting to cross state borders ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration on July 20.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said permission for inter-state crossing was only for emergencies.

“I believe all roadblocks arranged by the (respective) state police chiefs and district police heads are ready to curb state and district crossings.

“The people must comply with the directive of the government, legal action will be taken against those who are stubborn,” he told Bernama today.

In the meantime, Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the traffic flow at the Bentong Toll Plaza roadblock heading towards Kuantan was currently under control.

“Those who are passing through the roadblock have documents, either for vaccination purposes or they possess letters (from the International Trade and Industry — Miti)

“…and it is normal if there is a bit of congestion, because our personnel will conduct a more detailed inspection involving the documents they have,” he told Bernama after visiting the Bentong Toll Plaza in Pahang.

In Kota Baru, Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the current traffic flow into the state was under control despite a five per cent increase, as had been reported yesterday.

He said the hike only took place at the border in Jeli, namely for vehicles coming from the north, while the traffic situation in Gua Musang and Pasir Puteh was as usual under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

Abdullah said almost 1,000 police personnel had been assigned to monitor public compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) in the state to curb the spread of Covid-19 ahead of Aidiladha. — Bernama