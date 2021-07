KOTA KINABALU: Following the sharp increase in Covid-19 infection cases in the city, the reopening of all public parks is postponed with immediate effect.

Tun Fuad Stephens Park and Ujana Rimba Park are also to be closed until further notice, a statement from City Hall said on Saturday.

The notice came a few hours after City Hall announced the reopening of the Teluk Likas public park this Sunday, July 18.

Sabah recorded 647 Covid-19 cases on July 17, doubled the numbers a day earlier.