Residents in Kuching Division who have not been vaccinated can contact Whatsapp, hotline numbers to set appointments

KUCHING (July 17): Those residing in Kuching Division who have not received their Covid-19 vaccine can contact the Kuching vaccine application Whatsapp or hotline to set their vaccination appointment dates.

In an infographic released by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) dated July 16, those concerned can send in their details via WhatsApp to 013-2742806.

They are to include in their message their full name, MyKad number, MySejahtera ID, phone number and address in the Whatsapp message.

In addition, they can also call the hotline numbers 082-597509, 082-597503 or 082-597566 during office hours.

The state government is targeting to achieve herd immunity by end of next month for the state under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme.

According to progress statistics for Sarawak on the Special Committee On Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) website, there is a total of 1,731,432 people (or 84.8 per cent) who have registered for their vaccination as of July 15.

Out of that, 1,500,174 (or 53.3 per cent) have received their first dose of vaccine.