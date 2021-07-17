Reveal outcome of discussion with cabinet on contract doctors – Kelvin Yii tells PM, Health minister

KUCHING (July 17): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Health Minister Dr Adham Baba must reveal immediately to the public the outcome and cabinet’s decision on the appeal by contract doctors to be appointed to permanent positions in the civil service, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

In a statement today, he said this was in view of the promises they made to bring the concerns and demand of the contract doctors to the cabinet to be discussed thoroughly.

Yii pointed out that Dr Adham was even reported as advising the contract doctors to be patient as the matter would be discussed by the cabinet.

“However, until today, no official statement or direction has been revealed by any of them to the dismal of many health workers involved and even the public at large who are standing in solidarity with them to demand a fair and durable solution for our contract healthcare workers.

“How can the minister demand them to be patient if they do not give any clarification on what was discussed and decided to give a sense of direction for these contract healthcare workers? This issue cannot be swept under the carpet anymore or excuses given to further delay the problem without any substantive resolution to it,” he said.

Yii called upon the government to resolve the contract system now, as it cannot be postponed anymore.

“There are policy decisions that the Cabinet can make immediately including allowing contract workers to apply for Hadiah Latihan Persekutuan (HLP) to further their Masters and specialisation and also for them to enjoy similar benefits as they have the same work burden and responsibility and face the same risk with their permanent counterparts.

“Such policy decisions may not incur major financial commitments and could be good first steps to resolve this issue comprehensively,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Muhyiddin said the Cabinet will discuss on the appeal by contract doctors to be appointed to permanent positions in the civil service.

The prime minister said the matter had to be discussed thoroughly as it would involve cost of more than RM2 billion to the government.

“There are appeals from contract doctors, so the proposal paper by the Ministry of Health will be brought to the cabinet meeting.

“To fulfill the demand will involve a high cost of more than RM2 billion and in the current situation, there are a few limitations. So, we will see how we can overcome the situation,” Muhyiddin was reported as saying.