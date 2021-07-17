Sabah’s Covid-19 infections double

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases have doubled from 326 to 647 in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun twitted on Saturday that 287 cases, or 44.4%, are from existing clusters while 220 (34%) are from close contact screenings.

“Kota Kinabalu posted 312 cases, with 204 coming from the Kapayan prison, 78 from Tawau (58 from close contact screenings), 39 in Keningau, Kudat (35), Sandakan (33), Sipitang (25) and Beaufort (24),” he said.

The spike of infections was the result of ramped up community tracing screenings and testing in existing clusters.