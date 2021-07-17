SDDMC advises eateries to prohibit dine-ins for those yet to be vaccinated

SIBU (July 17): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee has advised eateries here to prohibit individuals who have yet to be vaccinated from dining-in at their premises to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He further suggested for the these eateries to advise these individuals to place orders from outside the shops instead, or just place orders for takeaways.

“We advise those (eateries) having many customers to take additional precautionary measures. They can do so by asking their customers if they have been vaccinated.

“For customers that have yet to be vaccinated, perhaps the business operators can ask their customers to place order outside of their premises, while for coffee shops they can advise customers to go for takeaways instead of dine-in.

“Our intention is for everyone to be safe and not to create any hassle for anyone.

“So, let us take care of each other by flattening the curve of Covid-19,” Dr Annuar said after visiting several business outlets along Jalan Sanyan, Jalan Ramin and Jalan Morshidi Sidek here with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting today.

The Nangka assemblyman explained that the purpose of visiting these business premises was to find out from the business owners if any of their employees have yet to be vaccinated.

“If they inform us that they have employees yet to be given vaccine, we will arrange for immediate vaccination at the PPV (vaccination centre) in Catholic High School here,” he said.

Dr Annuar added that the door-to-door visit is an ongoing exercise to complement the online registration for vaccination.

“We are utilising both approaches as some folk may be a bit hesitant to perform registration online. That is why we go from door-to-door (to register those yet to be vaccinated),” he said.

He explained that the exercise was not confined to the town center alone.

“In fact, we are going around the ‘hot’ areas such as Tiong Hua and Tong Sang zones (to get people registered for vaccination),” he said.

At the same time, Dr Annuar said SMC was also getting these business owners to complete a form to notify the council that all their employees have been vaccinated.

“SMC will issue a certificate to the business owners, where they will need to display (the certificate) conspicuously so that it is visible to members of the public,” he revealed.

On the PPV at Lakis hall, he said some 900 people will be vaccinated today, the largest number since it reopened for second dose of vaccine four days ago.

This PPV at Lakis hall is solely managed by Ninth Infantry Brigade, he said.