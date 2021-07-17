Sombre mood as remains of Covid-19 victims laid to rest

SHAH ALAM (July 17): The situation at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery, here, is not like any ordinary day, with rows of hearses seen entering and leaving the area for the burial process, believed to involve remains of Covid-19 patients.

A sombre mood was felt outside the cemetery, with cries being heard and waves of holy verses from the Quran being recited by the next-of-kin of the dead, who waited patiently since 4.30pm yesterday.

A motorcade of six hearses, driven by health workers clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) and accompanied by police, was seen arriving at the main entrance gate of the cemetery at 7.40pm, followed by the arrivals of six more bodies ferried by the same team at 9.20pm.

The media learned (from one of the grave diggers at the cemetery) that the remains of 14 Covid-19 patients had been buried under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), from morning until 5pm.

Journalists and photographers, who had waited since evening, were not allowed to enter the cemetery.

Meanwhile, the son of one of the patients, Irwan Tukiman, 39, was aggrieved that he could not carry out the burial of his father, Tukiman Roslan, 75.

Tukiman passed away at the Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) on Wednesday, at 7.52am.

“My late father was admitted to the hospital on July 4, due to respiratory complications and lack of energy as he had no appetite to eat.

“He also had diabetes, high blood pressure and salivary gland cancer, but did not go for chemotherapy.

“I only managed to make a video call to my late father a day before he died. At that time he could sit, and did not show any indication that he would pass away,” he told reporters.

Irwan said that 12 of his family members, including his late father, who were from Batu 10, Kebun Baru, Telok Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat, were infected with Covid-19.

He said that some of them were sent to the Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysian Agricultural Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) while his father was admitted to HTAR.

As of 12 noon yesterday, 12,541 daily positive cases were recorded nationwide, with Selangor still recording the most cases, at 5,512.

A total of 53 deaths were recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2,264. – Bernama