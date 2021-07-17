Tanker lorry transporting natrium hydroxide overturns near Skrang, driver survives

KUCHING (July 17): A tanker lorry driver cheated death after his vehicle carrying 33.39 tonnes of natrium hydroxide overturned near KM23 Jalan Skrang – Betong around 9am today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the overturned tanker lorry was blocking one section of the single carriageway road.

Bomba rescuers from the Betong station said the natrium hydroxide the tanker was transporting was alkaline based and odourless, but very toxic.

The tanker lorry driver escaped with only light injuries and has undergone a decontamination procedure at one of the Bomba’s fire trucks.

A 100-metre perimeter radius has also been set up in the area for a decontamination process as two leak points were discovered on the overturned tanker.

The cause of the accident was still being investigation at the time of writing.