Teluk Likas public park will reopen in three sessions

KOTA KINABALU: The Teluk Likas public park will be reopened to the public this Sunday, July 18, a statement from the Kota Kinabalu City Hall said.

However the park will only be opened in three sessions and only 200 people will be allowed to access it during each of the two hour sessions, the statement said.

The first two sessions will be from 6am to 10am while the third session will be from 4pm to 6pm and the area opened will be from the Peak Condo traffic lights to the Yayasan Sabah bridge.

Activities allowed in the park are limited to jogging, aerobics and zumba sessions in groups of not more than 10 people.

However, no group activities such as camping, group sporting activities and social gatherings are allowed in the park during the operation hours. As a safety measure, all the exercise equipment and children’s playground are still off limits to the public.

Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to enter the park and cycling activities are only allowed at the Taman Cycleway Phase 3, next to the Pusat Pentadbiran Negeri Sabah (PPNS).

City Hall said the limited number of people allowed in the park each session is based on the carrying capacity of the track area which has been minimised upon consideration of public health.

The admission capacity will be reviewed from time to time depending on the level of compliance by park users, the statement stressed.

Those using the park must ensure that they comply with the SOP at all times and they are also responsible for their health and safety. They are also required to bring along their smartphone as they will need to scan the MySejahtera code at the park’s entrance.

Visitors are reminded to always maintain social distancing and personal hygiene when visiting this park. Those who fail to comply with this directive can be prosecuted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the statement said.