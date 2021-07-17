Two friendlies to prepare Rhinos for nine matches

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC will play two friendly matches in Johor Bahru in preparation for their remaining nine Super League matches which are scheduled to begin on July 24.

Both friendly matches will be against JDT II FC, with the first match on July 17 and the second match two days later on July 19. Both friendly matches will be played at the Tan Sri Dato’ Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium at Larkin in Johor Bahru.

Sabah head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto said the friendly matches will allow all players to familiarise themselves with each other players, in particular two new Sabah FC’s signings of Josip Ivancic and Nazirul Naim.

“The friendly matches are important to find the perfect combination, compatibility, advantage and weakness in the players before our meeting with PJ City FC.

“Josip and Nazirul, our latest two new players who were bought just before the close of second transfer window, are showing sign of their understanding.

“They will be tested in both these friendly matches and we hope they will improve their understanding and quickly adapt to our style of play and our game plan,” said Kurniawan in a statement on Saturday.

Kurniawan added that all 26 players were taken to Johor Bahru to give them an opportunity to play in those friendly matches.

“This is to give them the feeling of being under pressure as well as to improve their match fitness as we have nine matches in 27 days and all players are expected to be prepared,” he said.

Kurniawan also said that upon their arrival in Johor Bahru on Friday (July 16), all Sabah FC players, coaches and officers continued to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been set by the Health Ministry.

Sabah FC will continue their second leg of the Malaysia Super League away against PJ City on July 24, followed by home match against Pahang on July 28, Terengganu (away, August 1), Kuala Lumpur (home, Aug 4), JDT (away, Aug 8), Penang FC (home, Aug 14); UiTM (away, Aug 18), Selangor (home, Aug 22) and Perak (away, Aug 27).