Warisan gives views on what should be included in recovery plan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has conduced a meeting with the Coordinating Minister for the National Recovery Plan (NRP) 2021, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, to discuss the opposition party’s views on what should be included in the plan.

Penampang MP Datuk Darell Leiking, Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli and Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman represented Warisan during the virtual meeting.

Among the suggestions raised was the lifting of the inter-state and inter-district travel bans for fully vaccinated individuals.

Warisan said that the government should expedite the vaccination process among teachers and students, especially in the rural parts of Sabah.

The party had also suggested that government should reconsider its approach in handling the plight of the small businesses sector.

They opined that the government should provide financial assistance, be it by way of cash or credit, to the affected parties in the country namely, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in high-risk districts; farmers, fishermen and all those who rely on agriculture as their main source of income; as well as the tourism and hospitality players in Sabah.

Warisan also proposed that the government should expedite the recovery plan in Sabah as there is plenty of confusion among Sabahans due to the confusing standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the state.

Warisan pointed out that Sabah is in need of physical developments, which included the Internet connectivity issue, which should be looked into considering the fact that home-based learning and teaching (PdPR) system is still ongoing.

The party further opined that the government should also implement the ‘carbon sequestration’ system in Sabah.