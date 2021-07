13 Sabah localities under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Thirteen localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 20 to August 2.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the EMCO will be imposed at Kg Long Kiangan and Kg Ranau-Ranau in Sipitang; Taman Teluk Likas, Kg Gusung, Taman Kurnia Jaya and Kilang Permai Kaya quarters in Kota Kinabalu; Kg Muhibbah in Beaufort; Agathis Plantation in Kalabakan; Kg Solob and Kg Tunas Baru in Sipitang; Kg Dandulit Matunggong in Kudat; Kg Bakalau in Beaufort and Kg Nosoob in Penampang.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the EMCO at Kg Seruding Baru in Tawau, which was scheduled to end July 19, would be extended for another two weeks from July 20 to August 2.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO at Kg Jambatan Baru in Membakut and Blok 6, Kg Titingan in Tawau would be lifted July 19 as scheduled.