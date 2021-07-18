1,639 people in rural Lawas fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – Limbang Resident

MIRI (July 18): A total of 1,639 people in rural Lawas have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi.

He said the Malaysian Armed Forces Combat Medic Vaccination Team (CMVT) arrived in Ba Kelalan on July 13 to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine during a week-long vaccination drive.

“They began to administer the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those in Buduk Nur before going to Long Semadoh and Long Sukang,” he said.

The people in rural Lawas had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine between June 21 and 25.

In giving a breakdown, Ahmad Denney said 465 people in Ba Kelalan received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, followed by 776 people in Long Semadoh and 398 in Long Sukang.

As of July 16, he said a total of 27,099 people in Limbang have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 18,431 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district.

In Lawas, he said a total of 25,087 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 20,283 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I am very pleased with the achievement thus far, I believe that we can achieve the 80 per cent herd immunity by end of August,” he said.