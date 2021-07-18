23 houses destroyed in second fire at Tanjung Aru water village

KOTA KINABALU: Less than two weeks after fire destroyed 10 houses at a water village at Tanjung Aru Baru, an early Sunday morning fire destroyed 23 houses at the same water village.

The fire is believed to have started around 4.20am from one of the wooden houses and spread quickly as most of them were built close together.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue operation chief Hamsa Isnurdini said five vehicles and six motorcycles were also destroyed in the incident.

No casualty was reported.

Hamsa said teams from the Kota Kinabalu and Penampang fire stations were deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 4.32am.

“The fire had spread quickly and destroyed several houses upon our arrival.

“We managed to control the fire by 5.49am and ended our operation at 8am,” he said.

Hamsa added that no untoward incident was reported while the actual cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation.

This is the second fire at the water village in Tanjung Aru Baru this month, with the incident on July 6 destroying 10 houses.