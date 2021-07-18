44,220 individuals in Kapit complete Covid-19 vaccination – Masing

KUCHING ( July 18): A total of 44,220 individuals or 47.1 per cent of the eligible population in Kapit have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

In pointing this out today, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said a total of 102,571 doses had been administered in the division alone, thus far.

“As at July 17, 58,531 first doses have been given and that covers 62.3 per cent of the people in Kapit division. Out of these, 44,220 or 47.1 per cent have received both the first and second doses,” he said in a statement.

Masing, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development and Baleh assemblyman, said an average of 2,762 doses had been administered daily in Kapit between June 14 and July 17 since the mobile vaccination outreach programme began.

“Taking into consideration of doses administered before this outreach programme began, which was 8,842, the total doses given during the outreach programme period were 93,909.

“This means on average 2,762 doses were administered daily over a period of 34 days during the outreach programme,” he said.

Masing said it also meant that 58,531 individuals out of the eligible total in Kapit had already been administered the first dose.

Based on the Department of Statistic Malaysia, he said 93,900 individuals out of the total 134,800 people of Kapit division, who are 18 years and above, are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.