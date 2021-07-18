Beluru now Covid-19 red zone after recording 42 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING (July 18): Beluru has become a Covid-19 red zone after the district recorded 42 local transmissions in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said that this brings the number of red zones to 20.

The other red zones are Betong, Lundu, Saratok, Tebedu, Telang Usan, Bau, Meradong, Tatau, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The committee also noted that Kanowit and Sri Aman returned to orange zones from red zones after reporting 36 and 40 local transmissions in the past 14 days.

Asajaya district also changed to an orange zone from yellow zone after reporting 22 local infections in the last two weeks.

The other orange zones are Song, Lubok Antu and Bukit Mabong.

The yellow zones in the state are Dalat, Sebauh, Pakan, Matu, Kabong, Simunjan, Tanjung Manis, Julau, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga.

Three districts in the state are categorised as green zones, namely Limbang, Lawas and Daro.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the police have issued a total of 30 compounds today for violations of standard operating procedures (SOP).

Of the total, 10 were issued in Kuching, nine in Sibu, five in Lawas, three in Bintulu and one each in Miri, Padawan and Meradong.

Thirteen compounds were issued for gathering without social distancing in place, failing to wear face mask (8), exiting Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without permission (5) and failing to scan MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises (4).

To date, the police have issued 9,372 compounds for SOPs violations in the state.

No arrests were made and no compounds were issued by the local authorities today.