CM says satisfied with MDDMC’s hard work in ensuring success of Covid-19 immunisation programme in Miri

MIRI (July 18): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he is satisfied with the hard work shown by the Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) in ensuring the success of the Covid-19 immunisation programme in Miri.

The chief minister said this when visiting four Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in Miri yesterday,

He said the strong collaboration among all parties involved saw Miri recording 238,772 vaccinations for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine or 72.5 per cent of Miri’s population and 114,643 vaccinations for the second dose or 35 per cent.

During the visit, Abang Johari observed the vaccination process at the four PPVs namely Dato Lee Teck Fook Hall at Riam Road Secondary School, Eastwood, Petronas Office in Lutong as well as Curtin Malaysia.

During the final stop which was at Curtin Malaysia, the Chief Minister was briefed by MDDMC about the progress of the immunisation programme in Miri.

Also present during the visit were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Transports Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Sebastian Ting; Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat; State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion as well as Director of Sarawak Health Department, Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.