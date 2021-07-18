Covid-19: 261 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 10,710 new cases

KUCHING (July 18): Sarawak recorded 261 new Covid-19 cases as the nation recorded a total of 10,710 new cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought the total positive cases in Sarawak to 71,300 to date.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham disclosed that Selangor remained at the top with 4,828 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 945 cases and Johor with 808 cases.

Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases is 916,561 to date.

Other states that had recorded new cases were Negeri Sembilan with 771 new cases, Kedah (696), Sabah (666), Perak (407), Pahang (369), Penang (295), Melaka (289), Kelantan (146), Terengganu (123), Putrajaya (51), Labuan (50) and Perlis (five).