Covid-19: Sarawak’s daily cases dips to 261 new infections, Kuching registers triple-digit cases for third day running

KUCHING (July 18): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 300 today with 261 new cases registered, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state also recorded one death case, bringing the death toll to 444.

Half of the new cases were yet again registered in Kuching with the district recording 130 cases today, albeit a dip from yesterday’s 194 cases.

This is a stark contrast from 15 other districts which reported new cases where Sibu had registered 31 cases followed by Sarikei (21), Samarahan (18), Meradong (12), Bintulu (9), Beluru (8), Saratok (6), Asajaya (6), Miri (5), Kapit (5), Pakan (4), Bau (2), Subis (2), and one each in Serian and Tatau.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 71,300.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 169 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 21 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 48 from other screenings at health facilities; and 23 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

On the latest death case, it said the victim was a 58-year-old man from Kapit who had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17.

“The victim, who died at Kapit Hospital, had a history of high blood pressure and dyslipidemia,” it added.

Meanwhile, a total of 495 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 62,865 or 92.38 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 4,826 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state.