Covid-19 vaccine jabs surpass 14 million mark – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): The number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has breached the 14 million mark, with 14,002,324 doses given out as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In a Twitter post today, he said 9,570,974 individuals had received their first dose and 4,431,350 people had completed their second dose since the launch of PICK on Feb 24.

Yesterday, 380,440 doses were administered, involving 253,830 individuals who were getting their first jab and 126,610 who were completing their second dose. – Bernama