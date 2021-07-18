‘Don’t sneak back to hometown’ DPM warns as over 4,800 vehicles turned back ahead of Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded Malaysians not to “sneak” away back to their respective hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Instead, Ismail Sabri pointed to the explosion of Covid-19 cases and clusters from the previous Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations as lessons for all Malaysians to take heed off.

“The government advises the public not to sneak back to your ‘kampung’ and to remain at home so as not to be infected and infect others.

“The increase in cases as well as clusters due to interstate travel on Aidilfitri should be a lesson so that all parties do not take lightly in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in an effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri also reiterated the government’s seriousness in deterring non-essential inter-state travel by increasing police and security personnel presence on the road.

“Yesterday, PDRM reported that a total of 381,952 vehicles had been inspected at roadblocks across the country.

“For the record, since the implementation of the National Recovery Plan was implemented, the highest number of vehicles ordered to turn back was on July 16, 2021, which is 4,839,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also urged Malaysians to abide by Covid-19 restrictions and also pointed out the explosion of clusters in May stemming from two major festivals — Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai.

Health Ministry statistics showed there were 17,106 new cases, 105 deaths and an outbreak of 267 community clusters from June 1 to July 16. — Malay Mail