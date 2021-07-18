Federation collects RM224,128 in Week 3 of anti-pandemic fundraising campaign

KUCHING (July 18): The ‘Sarawak Anti-Pandemic Support Funds’ run by the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division Chinese Association has so far gathered 2,863 donors with donations amounting to RM224,128.

The fundraiser, which kicked off on July 1 this year, has just engaged 53 corporations and organizations.

In a statement issued yesterday, the federation expressed its hope of engaging more associations, including school committees and alumni bodies, towards its targeted benchmark of 5,000 donors.

In a Zoom meeting broadcast yesterday, the federation’s president Dato Richard Wee expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the fund’s committee for their effort and dedication in running the campaign for over the past half month.

At the same time, he also thanked the associations, organisations and individuals who had contributed to the fund.

“The introduction of this ‘Sarawak Anti-Pandemic Support Funds’ is to show our support for all the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

“If it could be extended to a mass movement engaging millions of people, it would not only have a far-reaching meaning, but would also serve as an example of national solidarity,” said Wee.

In addition, the committee of the fundraising campaign also extended their appeal to the Chinese community in Bau, Lundu and Sematan districts as well as the committees of the Chinese primary and secondary schools in across Kuching city to help raise more funds for this campaign.