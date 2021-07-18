Fishing vessel detained for Fisheries Act violation

SIBU (July 18): Region 5 Marine Police have detained a Class C fishing vessel for violating the Fisheries Act 1985 in Bintulu waters yesterday.

Its commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadi said a 50-year-old local individual and a foreign national in his 30s, were also detained during ‘Ops Benteng Covid-19’ about 9.30am.

“Inspection of the vessel found that the local man was employing a foreign crew without permission from the director of Fisheries Dept,” he said in a statement.

He said the vessel worth about RM250,000 was seized and referred to the Fisheries Department here for further action.