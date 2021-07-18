Foundation awards incentive to brainy Bidayuh youth out to further studies in Germany

KUCHING (July 18): Yayasan John Jinep (YJJ) has presented education incentive to Aezzra Marvin Vincent, who created waves two years ago through his feat of ‘Top in The World for Mathematics’ by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, who is also YJJ advisor, handed over the incentive to Aezzra, who was accompanied by his father Vincent Ragot at a simple ceremony here recently.

Aezzra, 21, would be undertaking a Degree in Chemical Engineering at Merseburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany, having completed his German A-Level preparatory programme at the German-Malaysian Institute in Kajang, Selangor.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he has been home in Kuching – attending online classes for German language, and having passed the examination.

Aezzea earned the prestigious ‘Top in The World for Mathematics’ recognition during the ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’ after having obtained the highest standard mark in the world in this subject for the Cambridge Assessment International Examination (Advanced Subsidiary Level) July 2019.

At the time, he was undergoing the German A-Level preparatory programme in Kajang.

The Bidayuh youth, whose father is from Kampung Giam and mother from Kampung Engkeroh, has always been an outstanding schoolboy since young.

He scored 10A+ in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in 2017, as a Form 5 candidate from Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Kuching.

At primary school level, he attained 5As for his Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) 2012 as a Year 6 pupil of SK Lobang Batu in Serian.

In his remarks, Henry said the YJJ had spent about RM400,000 to assist a total of 221 students to date.

Adding on, the assemblyman also advised Aezzra to make full use of his time while studying abroad, strive to attain more outstanding results and continue to make the Bidayuh community proud.

Touted as the first charity foundation dedicated to the Bidayuh community, the YJJ was launched on Nov 15, 2015 by Yang di-Pertuan Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.