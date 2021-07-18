Free meals help feed needy families this MCO

KUCHING (July 18): The pandemic and the resulting Movement Control Order (MCO) have seen many losing their livelihood as businesses shuttered. Putting food on the table has become a daily struggle for some.

In the spirit of giving back to the community in need, SUB by BorneoTalk launched ‘Free Meals for the Needy’ June 23 in collaboration with La Bella Sposa Wedding Gallery to help feed the less privileged and those affected in and around Kuching.

Warm packed meals are bought from hawkers and small-time food operators suffering from drastic drop in sales during lockdown in the 2-in-1 initiative.

The on-going campaign throughout the MCO period is delivering free meals to needy families twice a week in line with SUB’s agenda to empower, uplift and give back to the community staying true to its motto ‘We Stand By You’.

To date, free meals have been delivered to affected communities in Siburan, Kampung Melayu, Kampung Samariang Lama, Desa Wira, MJC, Batu Gong, Beratok, Tapah, Jalan Ngee Boon Kiung, Jalan Segedup, Jalan Semeba, Kampung Kudei and Bintawa.

You too can help by purchasing products from SUB Store at https://www.borneotalk.com/sub-store/.

Proceeds from the sale of products on SUB Store help feed another in need and provide income to single mothers who are sole breadwinners.

Pioneered by BorneoTalk, Stirring Up Borneo (SUB) is a social enterprise that works together with the local community for the benefit of all.

‘Free Meals for the Needy’ is a platform that promotes and facilitate communication and develop functional individual capabilities through meaningful activities.

Sustainability is a defining characteristic of how SUB by BorneoTalk works closely with the community and for the community with the primary objective to empower, uplift and give back (fair-trade income).

Sustainability starts from product design to the end products including packaging and proceeds of sales. By working closely with single mothers and sole breadwinners in Sarawak, SUB is also helping improve their livelihood by providing sustainable income.

Through this initiative, delicately handmade crafts using fine materials for durability, easy maintenance and timeless elegance are sold under the brand SUB by BorneoTalk via the SUB Store at https://www.borneotalk.com/sub-store/. Proceeds of each sale goes back to these single mothers and sole breadwinners.

Follow SUBbyBorneoTalk on Instagram @borneotalk and @subbyborneotalk.