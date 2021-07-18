Harden: 12,148 KGC applications received from senior citizens in Sri Aman Division so far

KUCHING (July 18): A total 12,148 Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) applications have been received from the senior citizens in Sri Aman Division so far, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

The Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development said from these applications, a total 10,855 KGCs have been produced with 10,716 of them have already been handed over to the recipients while 139 of them have yet to be distributed.

He also revealed that 17 premises in Sri Aman Division had agreed to become KGC strategic partners, offering discounts to the KGC holders

Harden who is also Simanggang assemblyman, said the 17 KGC strategic partners comprised of 13 premises in Simanggang town, two in Lingga bazaar and two in Lubok Antu bazaar.

“We are the only state which has such programme for those aged 60 years and above. With the KGC, the card holders will not only get discounts from strategic partners, there is also the Death Compassionate Assistance (BIK) benefit of RM3,000 which can be claimed by the next of kin,” he said in a statement today.

Harden also revealed that in Sri Aman Division alone, 149 BIK applications have been approved as of July this year involved payment of RM420,000.

He explained those receiving benefits from other agencies are not eligible for BIK

Meanwhile, the statement also mentioned that Harden had recently handed over KGC brochures and stickers to KGC Strategic Partner premises in Simanggang and Lubok Antu.

Simple ceremonies to hand over BIK, disaster relief and other welfare aid were also held at both towns.

Community Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad was also present at the events.