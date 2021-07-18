Monday, July 19
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Health Ministry gives conditional approval to two Covid-19 self-test kits

Health Ministry gives conditional approval to two Covid-19 self-test kits

0
Posted on Nation

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. The Health Ministry’s Medical Device Authority (MDA) today agreed to grant conditional approval for the importation and distribution of Covid-19 self-test kits in the country. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 18): The Health Ministry (MOH) through the Medical Devices Authority (MDA) has released a list of two Covid-19 self-test kits that have received conditional approval for import and distribution in the country.

Through an infographic shared on MOH’s Facebook account, the test kits can be sold at registered community pharmacies or health facilities.

The two kits are Salixium Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Rapid Test (Saliva/Nasal Swab Samples) made by Reszon Diagnostic International Sdn Bhd Malaysia and Gmate COVID-19 Ag Saliva For Home Use by Philosys Co Ltd, South Korea.

MOH said the list will be updated from time to time, and it can also be checked on the MDA portal. — Bernama

Recommended Posts