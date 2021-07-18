KWB: Repairs to damaged pipelines at Jalan Haji Baki to be completed on July 20

KUCHING (July 19): The repairs to damaged pipelines caused by the collapse of the road at Jalan Haji Baki are expected to be completed on July 20 barring any unforeseen circumstances, said the Kuching Water Board (KWB).

In a statement today, it explained that due to the unstable ground at the collapsed slope, KWB is now laying a new 1000mm Mild Steel Cement Lined (MSCL) pipe bypassing the area.

“The pipe-laying works are progressing in earnest and around-the-clock. The bypass is estimated to be completed on Tuesday (July 20) barring any unforeseen circumstances,” it said.

KWB added that the water supply situation had generally improved except for areas which are supplied by the 1000mm and 750mm MSCL pipes that were damaged due to the road collapse.

“These affected areas include Jalan Dato Mohd Musa, Samarahan and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or no water supply,” it said.

It added water supply assistance through KWB water tankers will continue to be mobilised in the affected areas.

Consumers can contact KWB’s call centre at 082-222333 to request for water delivery.

“KWB appreciates the patience and understanding of consumers during this restoration process,” said the statement again.

Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in an update provided by its Corporate Communications Branch had said earlier today that KWB had started the started the laying of water pipes as part of the pipe leakage repair works.

It added other works involved were laying of new underground cables by Sarawak Energy Berhad.

“In response to road embankment failure incident, JKR Kuching Division has initiated immediate action by providing the temporary road diversion yesterday and works continued on until today (July 18).

“JKR Kuching Division has set up traffic management control at the affected area as well as widening of the temporary road diversion to ease the traffic flow to Kuching or Bau Town,” said the update posted on Facebook.

JKR Sarawak in a press statement issued yesterday evening said preliminary site investigation reveals that the collapse attributed to an increase in surface runoff due to prolonged rainfall and probably water pipe leakage.

“An approximate 40m long section of the road had collapsed,” said the statement.

The statement also said a consultant will be appointed by the contractor and will present the counter measure for the road design to JKR Sarawak top management by Monday.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, a 62-year-old man died after his vehicle crashed into a collapsed road near Kampung Haji Baki.

The road collapse had also caused power outage due to damaged electrical cables, while the power outage and the severed pipe caused widespread low water pressure and water supply interruption in Kuching city and surrounding areas.