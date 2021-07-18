MBKS to assist hawkers, coffee shop operators get workers vaccinated

KUCHING (July 18): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is assisting hawkers and coffeeshop operators to get their workers vaccinated against Covid-19.

During his weekly Facebook live session yesterday, mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng urged hawkers and coffeeshops to contact their associations or the local council if their workers have not been vaccinated yet.

“Recently, I had a virtual meeting with food and beverage industry players in regard of the vaccination of their workers with the state’s economy slowly reopening,” he said.

Hawkers, coffeeshop operators and their workers who have yet to be vaccinated can WhatsApp to Goh Ah Seng from Persatuan Tukang Masak How Yu Kuching at 019-8863813, Kapitan Stanley Hu from Sarawak Restaurant Association at 019-8886826, Richard Chong from Kuching Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association at 019-8880881 and Tan Choon Yong from Kuching City South Hawker Association at 016-8869559 for vaccination registration.

The public can also contact the council via WhatsApp to Aneesah Adam at 016-8994046 or Lim Ka Kuan at 013-8567287 for registration purpose.

On another matter, the mayor revealed that 102 submissions from students and 20 professional designs had been submitted to the city hall for the MBKS Bus Stop Design Competition.

“Now, we have entered the evaluating stage of the design competition and hopefully soon we would be able to refurnish our bus stops in the areas under MBKS jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, Wee apologised to motorists who were caught by surprise when they were issued compounds for not displaying parking coupon at car parks under the jurisdiction of MBKS.

He said the council took full responsibility for not informing the public via various channels on the resumption of the requirement to place parking coupons with the economy reopened and all compounds issued to the surprise of motorists will be cancelled as a gesture of goodwill.

He added that residents of Kuching who had yet to receive Covid-19 vaccine can WhatsApp to a hotline at 013-2742806 by stating their name, identification card number, MySejahtera ID, telephone number and address.

They can also contact the officer in charge during office hours at 082-597509, 082-597503 and 082-597566.

The Covid-19 One Stop Centre and Covid-19 Assessment Centre at MBKS community hall continues to operate daily from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12pm on weekends and public holidays.

The centre can be reached by contacting its hotline at 082-597539 and 082-597790.

Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting also participated in the Facebook live session.