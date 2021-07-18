Members of public praised for rescuing family from drowning inside their overturned car in monsoon drain

KUCHING (July 18): Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Khirudin Drahman has commended the heroic act of more than 12 members of the public who rescued a family from drowning inside their overturned car in a monsoon drain at Jalan Camar, Petra Jaya last night.

Acting on a whim, these heroes jumped into the two-metre deep drain to extricate the victims made up of two children and their parents.

“If it were not for them, maybe there will be victims who will drown as a result from this accident,” said Khirudin in a WhatsApp message today.

He added that among the heroes were GrabFood riders who decided to jump into the drain to rescue the victims before the arrival of Bomba personnel.

It is believed that the car tried to avoid another vehicle that was exiting a junction which led to it veering off the road into a monsoon drain.

After the rescue, all of the traumatised victims were given first aid by the Bomba Emergency Medical Rescue Services before they were taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for further medical treatment.

It was also revealed that all of the victims only suffered from light injuries in the accident. At the scene were Bomba personnel from the Petra Jaya fire station.