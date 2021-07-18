Microsoft, DHL most imitated brands for phishing attempts

KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft, DHL and Amazon were among the top brands ranked in brand phishing attempts, according to the Check Point Research’s Brand Phishing Report for the second quarter (2Q) of this year.

The report revealed that 45 per cent of all brand phishing attempts globally were related to Microsoft.

Check Point Research, which is the threat intelligence arm of cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies, highlighted the brands which were most frequently imitated by criminals in their attempts to steal individuals’ personal information or payment credentials during April, May and June.

Check Point data research group manager Omer Dembinsky said cybercriminals are continually increasing their attempts to steal people’s personal data by impersonating leading brands.

“Shipping company DHL maintained its position as the second most impersonated brand, with 26 per cent of all phishing attempts related to it, as criminals continued to take advantage of the growing reliance on online shopping,” he said in a statement.

He said that technology is still the most likely industry to be targeted by brand phishing, followed by shipping and retail.

“Unfortunately, it’s the human element that often fails to pick up on misspelled domains or suspicious texts and emails, and as such, cybercriminals continue to impersonate trusted brands to dupe people into giving up their personal information.

“In 2Q, we also witnessed a global surge in ransomware attacks which are often spread initially through phishing emails containing malicious attachments,” he said.

Check Point reminded users to be cautious when divulging data and to think twice before opening email attachments or links, especially emails that claim to be from companies such as Amazon, Microsoft or DHL as they are the most likely to be imitated. — Bernama