No new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 18): Two Covid-19 clusters in Kuching, dubbed Jalan Usaha Jaya Cluster and Jalan Tabuan Tranquility Cluster, have ended after no new cases were reported for the past 28 days.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Jalan Usaha Jaya Cluster and Jalan Tabuan Tranquility Cluster had recorded 17 and 16 positive cases respectively.

To date, the state has 90 active Covid-19 clusters with three of them reporting a collective 21 new cases.

The three clusters are Industry 121 Kuala Baram Cluster in Miri that reported two new cases, 17 from Sungai Setajam Cluster in Sarikei and two from Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching.

The committee pointed out no new clusters were reported.