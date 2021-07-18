PPS at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama closed after flood victims allowed to return home

MIRI (July 18): The temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama has been closed this morning after the flood victims were allowed to return home.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Usman Harto said the PPS, which housed flood victims from four households around Long Lama town, was closed at around 10am.

“The PPS at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama was officially closed by the Telang Usan District Office at around 10am today (July 18) after the flood situation began to recede and is under control in the Long Lama town area.

“The PPS, which opened at 9am on Friday (July 16), housed 26 victims comprising 13 adults, including two elderly folk, 12 children, and a baby, from four households affected by floods around Long Lama town,” he said in a statement.

According to Usman, the flood victims went to the mosque on their own for safety reasons as their house is located near the river.

Meanwhile, on the development of floods in the Telang Usan district today, Usman said the Baram District Education Office (PPD) reported that several schools were still affected by the floods.

“The affected schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Bemang, SK Long Wat, SK Long Atip, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Long Lama, SK Long Laput and SK Long Ikang.

“However, the flood situation at these schools currently still under control,” he said.

Usman also disclosed that APM Miri had received a report that Long Bemang is still affected by the flood.

“The water level has risen up to 2.9 feet.

“However, all 600 villagers from 100 households are always ready to face the floods. The electricity has also has been turned off for the safety of the residents,” he added.