Prisons contribute over 50% of cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases thus far at 666 cases, with 50.3 per cent of cases involving infections in two prisons in the state, said state Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said that the Kepayan Prison recorded 211 cases on Sunday, while Tawau Prison has 124 cases, making a total of 335 Covid-19 positive cases reported in these two prisons.

“Cases in Kepayan Prison accounted for 76 per cent of cases in Kota Kinabalu district, which recorded 278 cases today, while cases in Tawau Prison contributed 85.5 per cent of the 145 cases reported in Tawau district,” he told Bernama on Sunday.

Masidi said that of the 666 cases recorded on Sunday, 435 patients or 65.3 per cent were at category 1 (asymptomatic), while 225 people or 33.8 per cent at category 2 who were symptomatic without pneumonia.

“This means that 99.1 per cent of those who are confirmed positive today only need to undergo treatment at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre, and are in no need of hospitalisation,” he said.