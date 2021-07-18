PSB leader calls for large-scale and targeted testing

KUCHING (July 18): The government must increase the number of daily swab tests by conducting large-scale testing so that it can adjust and respond to infection rates which reflect the true severity of the pandemic, said PSB Pending branch chairman Tan Kay Hok.

He had made a survey on Sarawak data from June 1 to July 13 and found that the infection rate has continued to rise.

“The highest infection rate was even as high as 16 per cent. This figure is striking because, according to the World Health Organisation, the outbreak in Sarawak can be considered to be very severe even at a rate of below five per cent,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As such he urged the government to step up testing, especially at large factories and of catering workers.

“If we are unsuccessful in removing the virus from the workplace, the virus will continue to spread endlessly, and eventually the whole population will return to square one and remain in a vicious circle.

“Because they come into contact with a large number of people every day, they expose themselves to an environment at risk of infection. Therefore, it is necessary for the government to help improve the safety of their working environment,” Tan added.

As the cost of screening staff for many enterprises and businesses will be huge he suggested that the government should provide sufficient funds to provide free testing for these re-employed employees.

He also highlighted swift identification, tracking of confirmed patients and the corresponding cut-off of the infection chain as very important in fighting the pandemic.

“The government and the Ministry of Health must increase the number of personnel to provide appropriate assistance and support to health officers.”

“When people are tested, the government must ensure that the quarantine system for inspectors is perfected and strictly enforced, whether at home or in quarantine centres, which are important factors in reducing the spread of the virus,“ he explained.