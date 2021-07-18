Reimagining cleaning with Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+

KUCHING: Created to give your house an amazing clean with minimal effort on your part, Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ is the industry’s first smart robotic vacuum powered by Intel AI.

It uses cutting-edge object-recognition technology to navigate spaces. It is also equipped with a camera you can monitor from anywhere. The Jet Bot AI+ offers a fast, efficient cleaning solution.

The first-ever smart vacuum to be powered by Intel AI, the Jet Bot AI+ uses 3D sensors and enhanced object recognition to navigate spaces where it is programmed to clean.

Utilising a high-precision LiDAR sensor similar to those used in self-driving cars to detect distance and track location, the vacuum is capable of moving with a high degree of precision.

It is also able to sense distances of up to six meters, rotate 360 degrees and access hard-to-reach spaces, no dirt is safe when the Jet Bot AI+ is on the case.

When it comes to evading objects, the Jet Bot AI+ features a powerful 3D sensor that allows it to scan an object and expertly maneuver around it without missing any cleanable spaces. Utilising sensors, high resolution and object recognition technology, the Jet Bot AI+ is capable of not only seeing, but classifying objects in its line of vision to differentiate which items to avoid, and which to clean close to.

The Intel AI utilised in Jet Bot AI+ allows for object recognition capabilities based on learning from over one million images of household items like home appliances and furniture. Jet Bot AI+ is able to recognise objects such as sofas, bookshelves, tables, dog bowls, towels, and electrical cables.

Once it has finished cleaning, the Jet Bot AI+ returns to its Clean Station, a dock that also automatically emptying the vacuum’s dustbin.

Dirt, dust and hair is emptied into a dust bag inside the machine through a filtration system that traps 99.999 per cent of pollutants the vacuum captures and prevents them from being released back into your home during emptying.

The Clean Station’s dustbin only requires a bag change once every two to three months, and, like the robot vacuum itself, it features a blue LED notification light that alerts you when the bag is full.

The Jet Bot AI+’s innovative dustbin is also made entirely of washable parts, making keeping it clean quick and convenient.

To make sure you stay connected and in control of how and where your robot vacuum is cleaning, the Jet Bot AI+’s front camera and upgraded smart controls allow you to connect to your vacuum from anywhere via the SmartThings mobile app.

Users can use the app to see where the vacuum is cleaning in real time, schedule cleanings, and even specify ‘no-go zones’ on a map of your home.

Technical Specifications

Set dimension (WxHxD): 305×136.5x320mm

Net dimension (WxHxD): 305x525x450mm

Set weight: 4.4kg

Dust capacity: 0.2 litres

Dust bag capacity: 2.5L

General information: Misty White colour, auto-docking, LiDAR mapping, 3D sensor, anti-cliff, 1EA fine dust filter

Cleaning time: 90 to 60 minutes

Noise level: 74 dBA

Battery type: Li-ion

Exhaust: 1EA fine dust filter

Smart features: SmartThings app support, wifi embedded, Bixby, Alexa Google Assistant support