Sarawak postpones sacrificial rites for this year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration

KUCHING (July 18): The current Covid-19 situation and the surge of cases involving Variant of Concern has led Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) to decide postponing Qurban or sacrificial rites for this year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration in the state.

This was stated in the updated guidelines for the Aidiladha celebration released by MIS despite Sarawak now entering the Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan which sees many sectors reopen.

The guidelines also stated that open houses, house to house visiting, house to house ‘takbir’ activities and visiting of graves are not allowed during this celebration, which falls on Tuesday (July 20).

According to the guidelines, another activities which is not allowed include feasts after the Aidiladha prayers but to replaced by distribution of packed food to the congregation. Also not allowed is ‘tahlil’ after the Aidiladha prayers.

“These guidelines take effect starting 9 Zulhijjah (July 19) until 13 Zulhijjah (July 23) depending on further directive from the Sarawak Islamic Council,” it stated.

Despite many activities not being allowed, mosques and suraus can hold ‘Takbir Hari Raya’ at the mosques and surau which are allowed for the celebration.

MIS stated these include ‘Takbir Muqayyad’ starting subuh prayers on 9 Zulhijjah until Asar prayers on 13 Zulhijjah, and ‘Tabkir Mursal’ before maghrib prayers on 10 Zulhijjah.

Aidiladha prayers at the mosques and suraus are also allowed statewide with the number of congregation limited to enable the observance of one-metre physical distancing.

MIS stated for Aidiladha prayers at the Sarawak State Jamek Mosque, the number of congregation must not exceed 500 people at any one time.

For divisional mosques, district mosques and sub-district mosques, MIS said Aidiladha prayers cannot exceed 150 people and suraus cannot exceed 70 people.

“The number of congregation allowed includes mosque officials and management committee members,” it said.

The guidelines also stated that wearing of face mask is compulsory, and members of congregation must have their body temperatures scanned as well as registering their attendance through MySejahtera or the visitor’s record book.

The congregation are also advised to bring their own ‘sejadah’ (prayer mat), perform the ‘wudhu’ (ablution) at home and not to crowd the entry an exit points.

They also must not shake hands with each other.

“The management committee of the mosques and suraus must ensure all doors are open when the congregation exit after prayers,” added the guidelines.

In this regard, MIS stressed that all standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19 must be complied as stipulated by the Sarawak State Fatwa Board, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC), National Security Council and Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) .

“MIS may change or amend these guidelines from time to time based on need after approval is received from the SDMC.”